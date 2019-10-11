The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 2: At 4:48 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Alphonsus Stephen Johanneck, 64, of Litchfield at the Meeker County Law Enforcement Center on a Meeker County warrant.
OCT. 3: At 9:06 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of theft at an address on Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
OCT. 4: At 4:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats at a resdience on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
OCT. 5: At 3:18 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The individuals were separated for the night.
At 6:37 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on Maple Street, Dassel.
At 8:18 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on CJ Moe Boulevard, Dassel.
At 2:08 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on County Road 20, Union Grove Township.
OCT. 6: At 2:08 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fight on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
At 3:22 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of an assault at a residence on North Neptune Street, Cosmos.
OCT. 7: At 12:52 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Danielle Marie Dobis, 41, of Watkins on a Meeker County warrant at Watkins Trailer Court.
At 3:11 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Corey John Schueler, 43, of Willmar on a Meeker County warrant while at the Meeker County Courthouse.