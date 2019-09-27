The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 18: At 7:57 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at an address on County Road 24, Darwin Township.
At 4:57 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jesse Joe Roth, 40, of Darwin on a Department of Corrections warrant.
SEPT. 19: At 7:25 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a warning for a dog at large at a residence on Horace Avenue East, Dassel.
SEPT. 21: At 10:23 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a two-vehicle property damage crash on County Road 20, Union Grove Township.
At 7:07 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Eden Valley police at a shed fire at a residence on Brookes Street South, Eden Valley.
SEPT. 22: At 12:02 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a stolen trailer and lawn mower at a residence on State Highway 55, Manannah Township.
At 6:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a disturbance on North Second Street, Darwin. A sheriff's deputy separated the individuals for the evening.
SEPT. 23: At 8:17 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a property damage crash at a residence on Fourth Street North, Watkins.