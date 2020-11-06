A Wabasso woman was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 212, near Glencoe.
According to State Patrol, at 11:08 a.m., a 2019 Ford Econoline driven by Adam Jay Koehn, 44, of Mayer was southbound on Dairy Avenue crossing Highway 212 when it collided with a 2019 Lexus ES350 that was eastbound on Highway 212 and driven by Renata Jean Guetter, 64, of Wabasso. The collision caused the Lexus to hit a 2004 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer that was facing northbound on Dairy Avenue, waiting to turn onto Highway 212 and driven by Matthew Jay Brinkman, 22, of Glencoe.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt and Guetter was taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening.