Robert Bloch, 30, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of assault for offenses that occurred on or about April 5. Regarding the drug offense, Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. Regarding the assault offense, Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $585.
Naomi Grant, 43, of Lafayette entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 24, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $285.
Tiffany Irvin, 34, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 11. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 5 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $85.
William Langford, 22, of St. Cloud entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about March 29, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 162 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, pay extradition costs of $2,945 and pay $85. Restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Lilliana Lopez, 38, of Pasadena, Texas, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of burglary for an offense that occurred on or about July 17. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $700, pay extradition costs in the amount of $2,810 and pay $85. In a second file, Lopez entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft by wrongfully obtaining public assistance for an offense that occurred on or about October 2010 through January 2011. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $5,030 and pay $85. This sentence is concurrent with the other.
Thomas Och, 52, of Stillwater previously appeared in District Court for a jury trial and was found guilty of one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired — refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 7, 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $285.
Brittany Eben, 27, of Chaska entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about June 15. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $1,330, and pay $85.
Saul Lopez, 35, of Winsted previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 12. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 18 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Joseph Humphreys, 32, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 5, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $250. In a second file, Humphreys entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 2, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine of $250. This sentence is concurrent with the previous sentence.
Kellen Hanson, 35, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about June 23, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay $85.