Corey Brown, 22, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal vehicular operation — negligent/under the influence of alcohol for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 29, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Joshua Betker, 41, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 29, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jennifer Black, 56, of Glencoe previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 28, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Shawna Headbird, 29, of Maplewood entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of financial transaction card fraud for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 22, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $1,876.17, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jose Cano, 39, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 6, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.