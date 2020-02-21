Brent Markgraf, 44, of Hector entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 22, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for a period of one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel and pay $325.
Christopher Carrillo, 37, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 11, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $185.
Kaleb Conway, 31, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 14-15, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $385.