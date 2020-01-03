Ismael Alvarado, 28, of Omaha, Nebraska, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 24, 2017. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
William Brown, 54, of Waconia was previously found guilty of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 4, 2019. The defendant appeared in District Court for sentencing. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 108 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.