Amanda Friedriches, 40, of Mankato entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about August 29. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay $285.
Carson Duesterhoeft, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 8. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay $750.
Tabitha Wellbrock, 31, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 14, 2019. Judge O'Brien stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.