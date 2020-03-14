Brandon Beard, 40, of Buffalo Lake previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 8, 2019. Judge Cain placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be sentenced to service work, 30 days may be electronic home monitoring), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel and pay $385.
Jose Cano, 39, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 20, 2019. Judge Cain ordered the defendant to serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $325.
Robert Knuth, 30, of Norwood Young America entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 2019. Judge Cain placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.