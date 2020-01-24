Nicholas Gardner, 27, of Winthrop entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about June 8, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay $385.
Eric Habisch, 36, of Brownton entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 3-4, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $950.
Aubrey Tobias, 22, of Montevideo entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 10, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $750.
Melissa Finken, 39, of Farmington entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth for an offense that occurred on or about May 16, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $385.