Jonathan Birch, 36, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to a felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 26. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The defendant must serve 30 days in jail, 30 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of drugs or alcohol and pay $185.
Manuel Rodriguez, 52, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of violation of an order for protection for an offense the occurred on or about March 9. Regarding the first count, Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. He must serve 30 days in jail now and 15 days later, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85. Regarding the second count, Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years concurrent with the first count.