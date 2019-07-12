Nathan Good, 26, of Glencoe previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 25. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay $300.
Cassandra Christensen, 30, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 26, 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay $185.
Adam Johnson, 39, of Aitkin previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance for offenses that occurred on or about Aug. 31, 2018, and Oct. 17, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the execution of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Jeremie Bethke, 29, of Hutchinson previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 30, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Troy Moreland, 30, of Brownton previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 21, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve seven days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and a mental health assessment, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Jessica Smith, 33, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of an order for protection for an offense that occurred on or about May 30, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay a surcharge of $85.
Philip Watson, 42, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 12, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 33 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 27 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.