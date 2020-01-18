Cody Pitkin, 23, of St. Cloud entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about May 26, 2019. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 15 months in prison and pay $85.
Corey Sheets, 40, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 8-9, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of firearms or ammunition, and pay $85.
Jesse Meegan, 29, of Loretto entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 28, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no use or possession of firearms or ammunition and pay $85. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Derek Jackson, 30, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of malicious punishment of a child for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 12-13, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay $85.
Byron Jackson, 22, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of stalking for an offense that occurred on or about June 30, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete an anger or a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay $85.