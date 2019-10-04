Amanda Burandt, 32, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 25. Judge Richard Perkins placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 120 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days now and 30 days in each of the next three years), complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine of $135.
Brandon Dahlman, 32, of Savage entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 4. Judge Perkins placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service or inpatient treatment, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $135.
Corey Wirkus, 39, of New Brighton entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 3. Judge Perkins placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $135.
In a second file, Corey Wirkus entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 17. Judge Perkins placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $135.