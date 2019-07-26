Ryan Gustafson, 28, of Silver Lake previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 12, 2018. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 365 days in McLeod County Jail (305 days stayed), complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $185.
Mark Korngiebel, 60, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about May 10. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay $500.
Mark Roepke, 39, of Stewart previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 17, 2018. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no use or possession of firearms, attend a victim impact panel, pay restitution in the amount of $59.69 and pay $285.
In a second file, Mark Roepke previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 25, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of firearms, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $185. This sentence is concurrent with the file listed above.
Steven Borreson, 39, of New Hope entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 18. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $85.
Jessica Nguyen, 35, of Eagan entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 19. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
David Mahon, 43, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 13, 2018. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $85.
Tiffany Mullen, 23, of Cloque entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 25. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.