Tyler Arneson, 21, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 8, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 15 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Arneson also entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of an order for protection for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 16, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 365 days in jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Arneson also entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 27-Oct. 28, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 15 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. The sentences in the three files are concurrent.