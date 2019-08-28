Connor Heuer, 20, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 15-March 3. Judge McCollum placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological-sexual evaluation and a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no contact with the victim and pay $85.
Reagan Weiby, 42, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about April 25. Judge McCollum stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 18 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 21 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of firearms, have no contact with the victim and pay $500.
Kelci Joy Viesselman, 26, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 6. Judge McCollum placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail (credit of three days), serve 30 days in jail beginning August 2020, serve 60 days in jail beginning August 2021 and pay a fine of $50.
Scott Shoen, 52, of Cosmos entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 6. Judge McCollum placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 79 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.