Jacob Binnebose, 34, of Danube previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one count of electronic solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about June 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no contact with the victim, have no use of social networking, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Susan Larson, 50, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 31, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Jaime Velez, 38, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace office on a motor vehicle. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.