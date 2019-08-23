David Venske, 28, of Winsted previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of attempted criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred in October 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of pornographic or sexually explicit material, attend a sex offender treatment program and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.
Jordan Ristow, 32, of Hutchinson previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 7, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no contact with the victim and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Bryon Spring, 30, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about June 4, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence for the drug offense and stayed the imposition of sentence for the DAC-IPS offense and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Joshua Moen, 39, of Crosby entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 7, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 18 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Earl Miller, 51, of Carver entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 25-26, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be sentence to service work, community work service or inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jason Snook, 44, of Hector entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 9, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 22 day in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $85.
Mitchell Witthus, 38, of Hutchinson previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm for an offense that occurred on or about May 17, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 60 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of $509.99 and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Witthus previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 18, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 13 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previous file.
Jaclyn Carlson, 38, of Glencoe previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of endangerment of a child for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 14, 2019. The defendant appeared in District. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Tory Rasmussen, 35, of Buffalo entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 4, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Major Sanders, 23, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth of another person for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 4, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.