Cory Kellermann, 47, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 20, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Caliesto Hutchins, 20, of Glencoe previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about December 2017. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.