Anthony Honermann, 38, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 17, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 40 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days credit for inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, comply with the ignition interlock program, and pay a fine and surcharge of $425.