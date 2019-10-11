Dana Johnson, 27, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 7, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.