Ephraim Leyva, 30, of Texas entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 20, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 91 days in jail and pay $85.
Jeremy Monn, 27, of Waconia entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 4, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $285.
Daniel Berwald, 23, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of burglary for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 19, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve six months in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $85.
Raoul Johnson, 41, of Eden Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about May 21, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 15 months in prison, pay restitution of $6,758 and pay $85.
Ian Menard, 29, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of sale of marijuana in a school or park zone for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 5, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $750.
Steven Williams, 26, of St. Joseph entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 6, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $185.
Samantha Simons, 34, of Delano entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 31, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 28 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.