Robert Bloch, 30, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 3. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $225.
Eric Flom, 36, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 30. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 125 months in prison and pay $85.
Tiffany Korpi, 28, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of malicious punishment of a child for an offense that occurred on or about May 4. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, follow the recommendations of the child protection case plan and pay $85.
Timothy Wenisch, 50, of Lamberton entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of financial transaction card fraud for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 3. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, pay restitution, pay extradition costs and pay $85.
Jerrell Jackson, 34, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 2. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 18 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $750.