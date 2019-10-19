Gabriel Alvarado, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 12, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Dillion Voss, 26, of Plato previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about March 28-29, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $1,500.
Ashley Stoeckman, 27, of Green Isle previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 28, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Tara Molnau, 26, of Corcoran previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of identity theft for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 21, 2018, through June 29, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 87 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Joshua Nelson, 27, of Howard Lake previously appeared in District Court for a jury trial and was found guilty of one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about April 10, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.