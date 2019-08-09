Garret Morgan, 35, of Dassel entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 16. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail with up to 30 days credit for successful completion of treatment and aftercare, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $385.
Wayne Tupa, 48, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 12-19, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, comply with the recommendations of the chemical dependency evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drug and pay $485. The issue of restitution is reserved.
In a second file, Wayne Tupa entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 19, 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $185. This sentence is concurrent with the previous sentence.
Amy Bujarski, 43, of Clear Lake appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about February-July, 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, write a letter of apology and pay $385. The issue of restitution is reserved.
Andrew Woodall, 31, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats for an offense that occurred on or about June 25. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Robin Pannell, 47, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 13. Count I: Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 240 days in McLeod County Jail, complete treatment and aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $400. Count II: Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation, concurrent with Count I.
Tarrell Kurtz-Taylor, 20, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of ineligible person in possession of an electronic incapacitation device for an offense that occurred on or about March 2-3, 2018. Judge Stacey placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 28 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $85.
Jon Ramige, 40, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 4. Judge Stacey placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service or inpatient treatment, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay $485.
Edna Resendez, 35, of Hutchinson previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about March 19. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no use or possession of firearms and pay a surcharge of $85.
Austin Anderson-Solberg, 22, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of providing alcohol to a person younger than 21 years of age for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 17, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $250.