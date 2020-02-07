Jessica Moe, 25, of Cokato entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 19, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel, comply with the ignition interlock program and pay $450.
Lindsay Lopez, 37, of Green Isle entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 12. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 67 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
In a second file, Lopez entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 30. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 67 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Kyle Sheldon, 27, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about September through October, 2019. Judge Goggins ordered the defendant to serve 150 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $135.
Karla Williams, 44, of Stewart entered a plea of guilty to one count of intent to escape tax for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 12, 2019. Judge Goggins ordered the defendant to pay $585.