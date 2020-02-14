Lacey Conway, 45, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 10, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, 24 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Patrick Kuseke, 21, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 28, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Jessica Hirsch, 32, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 7, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay a surcharge of $85.
Summer Marxen, 22, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about July 23, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend an anger management treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jessica Aydt, 39, of Buffalo Lake was found guilty of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 24, 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Grant Petersen, 27, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft by swindle for an offense that occurred on or about March-August 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 18 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 18 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a gambling assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, pay restitution in the amount of $28,409.15, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.