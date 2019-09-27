Carlin Bethke, 33, of Lester Prairie previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct for offenses that occurred on or about October 2017 to February 2018. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for 15 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 300 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a sex offender treatment program, have no contact with the victim and pay a surcharge of $85.
Danielle Carlson, 25, of Willmar entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 25. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
China Hutchins, 24, of St. Louis Park entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about December 2017. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay $85.
Cordell Jenkins, 39, of Brooklyn Park entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 13. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Clayton Sauter, 22, of Cologne entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 3. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, have no contact with the victim and pay $85.
Derek Preston-Olson, 19, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 2. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay a surcharge of $85.
Brandon Johnson, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about March 3. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $53.44 and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Brandon Johnson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about May 21. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85. This sentence is concurrent with the above file.
Thomas McQueen, 49, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 7. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $190.
Markell Olliffe, 18, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 2. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 120 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Debra DesJardin, 45, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 11. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel and pay $500.
Tami Hook, 53, of Delano entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of sale of a narcotic drug for an offense that occurred on or about March 19. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, comply with mental health services, serve an additional 30 days in jail starting Feb. 1 and pay $85.
Riley Jensen, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about September-November 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 60 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Corey Johnson, 41, of Hutchinson appeared in District Court for a jury trial and was found guilty of one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children, one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 21, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail; complete a chemical dependency, mental health and domestic abuse evaluation; follow the recommendations of the evaluations; have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Shakara Summers, 43, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 23. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 14 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $300.
Bryan Marconcini, 42, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of sale of marijuana for an offense that occurred on or about April 23. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $185.
Talisha LaFountaine, 42, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 30, 2018. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of nonprescription drugs and pay $85.
Derek Skelton, 18, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of aggravated robbery for an offense that occurred on or about May 21. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 120 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Ameer Payne, 26, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about May 8. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 120 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Joshua Kable, 36, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to two gross misdemeanor counts of possession of counterfeit currency for offenses that occurred in April 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.