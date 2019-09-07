Brandon Woytcke, 26, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 28. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel and pay $385.
Jolyn Blahowski, 40, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 17, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 18 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine of $185.
Cody Uecker, 27, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of escape from custody for an offense that occurred on or about June 29. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 100 days in McLeod County Jail, successfully complete treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Corey Sheets, 39, of Winsted previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 7. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no contact with the victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Blake Maidl, 19, of Cokato entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about July/August 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a sex offender program, have no possession of pornographic/sexually explicit material and pay a surcharge of $85.
Tyson Peterson, 20, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 8, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Daitin Pichon, 46, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 25, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $385.
Ashley Visser, 28, of New Ulm entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about June 26. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay $85.
Jeffrey Havelka, 34, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 15. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel and pay $500.