Joshualee Boyce, 24, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 18. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Colton Setter, 23, of Buffalo Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 8, 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 156 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Todd Theis, 57, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 7, 2018. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $385.