Gage Clemons, 26, of Illinois entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of sale of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 4, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 129 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 80 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $185.
Ryan Wiggins, 39, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about July 20, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $285.