The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Amber Schroeder, 22, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one count of offering a forged check for an offense that occurred in January 2020. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for six months. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 12 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $1,016.58, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Dallas Thompson, 23, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 9, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, complete a domestic abuse/anger management assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Chad Weber, 41, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 25, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Derrick Burkstrand, 28, of Fairfax entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic assault no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about July 30, 2020. Judge Donley ordered the defendant to serve 24 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.