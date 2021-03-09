The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
John Clabots, 34, of Chaska, was found guilty of one felony count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 24, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of $700, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Clint Brown, 25, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 28, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Danielle Lien, 21, of Litchfield, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about July 19, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, pay restitution in the amount of $1,500, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kristi Whitman, 55, of Hamburg, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 16, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Melinda Tolsma, 31, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 18, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Josiah Worden, 23, of Mankato entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 2, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Worden entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 8, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previous file.