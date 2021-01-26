The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jake Schmidt, 28, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.
Willy Schmidt, 46, of Gaylord entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 27, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Taylor Sells, 32, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of ineligible person in possession of a firearm for an offense that occurred on or about April 12, 2020. Judge Braaten ordered the defendant to serve 60 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Christopher Schwarze, 32, of Brownton entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 15, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $408.03, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Schwarze entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 17, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the sentence listed above.
Allison Krawza, 57, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 8, 2020. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail (up to 28 days credit for in-patient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.