McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Joseph Paul, 69, of Lino Lakes, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult for an offense that occurred on or about March 2015 through October 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, write a letter of apology, pay restitution in the amount of $213,923.16, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.