The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
David Dierkes, 24, of Foley, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 20, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Bryant Erickson, 40, of Annandale, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 28, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days of sentence to service work/community work service, pay restitution in the amount of $750, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Christopher Brandt, 37, of Marshall, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of identity theft for an offense that occurred on or about June 12-14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $1,207, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Joey Ruzic, 35, of Mound, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of ignition interlock violation for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 14, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 43 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Madison Evans, 22, of Morton, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor driving while under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 27, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jonathan Huss, 21, of Belle Plaine, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 27, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Sean Decker, 23, of Norwood Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 17, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Andrew Willcutt, 29, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 28, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 108 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve a total of 873 days in the McLeod County Jail (spread out throughout the next 10 years), serve 60 hours per year of community work service for the duration of probation, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, complete a treatment and aftercare program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, write a letter of apology to the victim, pay restitution in the amount of $6,909.19, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kiefer Nash, 28, of Dassel, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 18, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.