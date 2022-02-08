McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Daniel Blahowski, 39, of New Auburn, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 4, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 52 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Yahya Farah, 30, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 17, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 12 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $746.55, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jessica Hirsch, 34, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 28, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve eight days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Alyssa Lesnau, 26, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about May 2, 2021. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Mindy Besch, 37, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a stolen or counterfeit check for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 11, 2021. Judge Eide stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 89 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Besch entered a plea of guilty to two felony counts of possession of a stolen or counterfeit check and one felony count of identity theft for an offense that occurred on or about March 11-23, 2021. Judge Eide stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previously mentioned sentence.
Jay Magney, 38, of Moose Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 29, 2021. Judge Eide ordered the defendant to serve 18 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Daric Rosenau, 38, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about March 11, 2021. Judge Eide stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $2,591.87, and pay a surcharge of $85.
John Costanzo, 36, of Wyoming, Minnesota, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 7-8, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Antonio Rodriguez Sanchez, 48, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about April 24, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $2,050.92, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Tammy Torgerson, 35, of Arlington, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancelation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about June 6, 2021. Jude Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Matthew Wenker, 40, of Ortonville, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancelation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 11, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.
Raymond Cano, 29, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about May 25, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 30 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of $3,008.15, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Cano entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 5, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 30 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previously mentioned sentence.
Angel Ayala, 21, of Kimball, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about July 13–Aug. 3, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Alissa Grotte, 51, of Ramsey, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 31, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Randy Shivers, 33, of Inver Grove Heights, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 5, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Demetrius Dziengel, 25, of Lino Lakes, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 1–Nov. 3, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 14 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Stephanie Grisham, 42, of Gaylord, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 27, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be STS), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Manuel Cobayashi, 21, of Hector, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about March 24, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 107 days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, attend domestic abuse counseling/treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Cobayashi entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a pistol without a permit for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 7, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 107 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previously mentioned sentence.
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to two felony counts of assault for an offense that occurred on or about April 14, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 120 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 365 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 200 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend therapy, write a letter of apology, pay restitution in the amount of $9,585.65, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Ryan Bach, 23, of Stewart, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred in 2017. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Michael Bull, 32, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of burglary and one felony count of possession of stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about June 29, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 61 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
James Kauffmann, 45, of Green Isle, entered a plea of guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 23, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, pay restitution in the amount of $644.63, and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Brian ZumHofe, 45, of Hamburg, entered a plea of guilty to two counts of driving after cancelation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for offenses that occurred on or about Nov. 3, 2020, and on or about March 25, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $350.
Samuel Schlegelmilch, 28, of Chaska, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 3, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Aaron Stender, 38, of Norwood Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 1, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Geraldo Mena, 36, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic assault no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about April 6, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 27 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
In second file, Mena entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 24, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 24 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a third file, Mena entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one felony count of violation of a no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 9, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 27 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. All three sentences for Mena are concurrent.
Gordon Davis, 54, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 2, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 36 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 300 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 160 hours of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Davis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about July 15, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 36 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 300 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 160 hours of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previously mentioned file.
Troy Root, 24, of Stewart, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about June 26, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Christopher Schwarze, 33, of Chanhassen, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 18, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Daryl Stewart, 51, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancelation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be STS) and pay a surcharge of $85.
Alexander Cline, 31, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 9, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Jordan Ziermann, 24, of Silver Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about March 21, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Michael O’Fallon, 27, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancelation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about July 28, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay surcharge of $85.
Nicholas Bressler, 33, of Spring Park, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 17, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Larrisa Baptiste, 32, of Morton, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 6, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Dustin Roth, 21, of Arlington, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of burglary for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 12, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Jacob Sorensen, 22, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 9, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
McCray Krueger, 22, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 9, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Jennifer Hietala, 22, of Litchfield, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 10, 2020. Judge McCollum stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Calvin Liestman, 22, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 3, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete an anger evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, pay restitution in the amount of $6,893.33, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Paulina Ruiz, 23, of Hector, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about April 10, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve six days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, pay restitution in the amount of $1,000, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
Ryan Ashby, 28, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of meth crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 19, 2021, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 3, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $125.
Corey Johnson, 30, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 17, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Ebon Pasley, 24, of St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol without a permit and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 7, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Garry Powers, 58, of Plato, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about June 4, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 120 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Vincent Ralph, 41, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 29, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 35 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Alison Orke, 32, of Spring Park, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance (Count I) and one misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance (Count II) for an offense that occurred on or about March 17, 2021. Count I: Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence. Count II: Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Cody Kraimer, 26, of Columbia Heights, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 22, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 188 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Nathan Wobbrock, 44, of St. Cloud, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of uttering counterfeit currency for an offense that occurred on or about April 15, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service and pay a fine and surcharge of $250.