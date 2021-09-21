The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Deborah Matiak, 59, of Green Isle, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 11, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $685.
In a second file, Matiak entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about April 20, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previous file.
Seven Day, 20, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a pistol without a permit and one petty misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 5, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to pay a fine and surcharge of $650.
Michael Truelove, 31, of St. Peter, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 27, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 19 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 330 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, complete a long term chemical dependency program, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Barbara Defries, 56, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 26, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jay Kottke, 37, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 14, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.