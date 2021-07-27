The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Scott Wingate, 33, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 22, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Cheyenne Andrade, 22, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 10, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 25 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Daniel Blahowski, 38, of New Auburn, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about May 18, 2019. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 365 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Allison Michaelynn, 24, of Golden Valley, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of issuing a dishonored check for an offense that occurred on or about April 17, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 17 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $600, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jeri Knopik, 40, of Ham Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name and one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic assault no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about March 19, 2021. Judge Metzen ordered the defendant to serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Hans Gunderson, 50, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 5, 2021. Judge Metzen stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 33 days in McLeod County Jail, serve six days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Amber Ebersold, 35, of St. Paul Park, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 30, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Madelyne Muller, 22, of Dassel, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 18, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.
Lisa Saxowsky, 37, of Norwood Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 12, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.