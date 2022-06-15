McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Roxana Ramirez, 35, of Waconia, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of an order for protection for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 1, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a domestic abuse evaluation and follow its recommendations, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Sara Marshall, 59, of St. Louis Park, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 29, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail (20 days may be in-patient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Jaguar Deschl, 29, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 7, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 26 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 150 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $262, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
Daric Rosenau, 38, of Atwater, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired — refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about April 22, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kyle Sheldon, 30, of Chaska, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 17, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 19 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 210 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 15 hours per month for three years of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, follow all treatment aftercare recommendations, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Kyle Sheldon entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 10, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 25 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 210 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 15 hours per month for three years of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, follow all treatment aftercare recommendations, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Leah Bardwell, 28, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 18, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Allen Robeck, 51, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about March 15, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $1,085.
David Adams, 36, of Le Sueur, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about May 5, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 28 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 52 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 80 hours of community work service, complete a diagnostic assessment and follow the recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.