McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Ian Burley, 30, of Saulk Centre, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 13, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 13, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Trevor Lane, 27, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 23, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Timothy Wass, 53, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal vehicular operation for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 6, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, attend a victim impact panel, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Catherine Willis, 46, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one count of theft by wrongfully obtaining public assistance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 2018 through Jan. 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $2,795.40, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
Arturo Cruz, 29, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing legal process for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 9, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Daniel Pavlik, 58, of Brooklyn Park, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 26, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $2,165.
Mohamed Ahmed, 42, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 11, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.
Marcus McGinley, 20, of Eagan, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 9, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Nathan Johanneck, 33, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 16, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 72 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for 10 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.