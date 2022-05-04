McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Brittney Nussbaum, 24, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of meth crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 24, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 55 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Michael McKittrick, 37, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 10, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, attend a victim impact panel and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Kevin Byrd-Solseth, 32, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to two felony counts of assault for an offense that occurred on or about June 26, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 17 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of $1,312, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Byrd-Solseth entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Dec.11, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of
$52,657 and pay a surcharge of $85.