The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Gerald Russell, 59, of Browns Valley previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired-refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about April 18, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 46 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Gene Peterson, 68, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 24, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Josiah Biwott, 43, of Marshall entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired–refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 9, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Derek Kuchenmeister, 43, of Montrose entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about July 16, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $2,089.32, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.
James Callender, 63, of West St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about March 3, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $1,175.74, and pay a surcharge of $85.