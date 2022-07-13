McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Ricky Hernandez, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 2020 to March 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 90 months in prison.
Desirey York, 40, of Mankato entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 22, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 80 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, follow all discharge recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Logan Atkinson, 26, of Little Falls entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about March 2, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 24 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for a period of four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, pay restitution in the amount of $3,742, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.
Ashley Remington, 28, of Hastings entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 14, 2021. Jude Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in the McLeod County Jail (in 2022), serve 30 days in jail (in 2023), serve 30 days in jail (in 2024), serve 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.00.
Ariyah Koehl, 25, Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 18, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Saul Lopez, 37, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 17, 2021. Judge Asphaug stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.