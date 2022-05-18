McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Gabriel Patterson, 39, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft and one gross misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for an offense that occurred on or about March 18-May12, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 19 months in prison, pay restitution of $666 and pay a surcharge of $85.
Alex Duenow, 33, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 4, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 51 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for six years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 77 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 45 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jordan Fasching, 25, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 31, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 5 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 25 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, attend a victim impact panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, comply with ignition interlock program and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Sean Peterson, 46, of San Marcos, California entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 3, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, attend a victim impact panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution of $18,014, and pay a fine and surcharge of $450. Additional restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Bailee Gjerdingen, 21, of Howard Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 15, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 21 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of controlled substances, and pay restitution of $1,540.
The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of failing to drive with due care. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Jack Stone, 35, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about June 14, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Troy Paulson, 33, of Cokato entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about June 30, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse intervention program, have no contact with the victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Nicole Niesen, 29, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of motor vehicle theft for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 20-21, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution has been reserved for 30 days.
Nicole Niesen, 29, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 28, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Nicole Niesen, 29, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of motor vehicle theft for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 14, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution has been reserved for 30 days.
Russell Dahlke, 31, of St. Joseph entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 5, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 30 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Leo McGarry, 61, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 11, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 72 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Sasha Rasmussen, 38, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about July 4, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve nine days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Travis Palmer, 29, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 1, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, attend a victim impact panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Billie Jo Bombeck, 42, of Stewart entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about May 3, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological evaluation and follow its recommendations, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jose Rugama Luna, 29, of Little Canada entered a plea of guilty to gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 7, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 25 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Kalie Elzea, 27, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of meth crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 19, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Andrew Mohr, 26, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of motor vehicle registration – intent to escape tax, and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 13, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant pay a fine and surcharge of $700.
Stephanie Bellido, 34, of Eagan entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 9, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Jorge Martinez, 43, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about April-May of 2019. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 14 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jonathan Larose, 47, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 20, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Nathan Manteufel, 28 of Le Sueur entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 24, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence for the controlled substance charge and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The Court stayed the imposition of sentence for the DWI charge. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Amber Fostervold, 29, of Rush City entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one petty misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about April 8, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence for the controlled substance charge and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 5 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay court costs of $100. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to pay a fine and surcharge of $185 for the driving after revocation charge.