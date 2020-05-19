James Meyer, 27, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 15, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve seven days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Spencer Field, 21, of Howard Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 4, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Daniel Hobbs, 56, of Minneapolis previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about March 30, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 12 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
George Clerk, 36, of Minneapolis previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 12, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail (15 days may be sentence to service work/community work service), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.