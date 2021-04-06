The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Joshua Bashans, 39, of Lino Lakes, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of check forgery for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 2, 2019. Judge Wermager ordered the defendant to serve 18 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Derek Anderson, 33, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 24, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Samantha Guerrero, 22, of Mankato, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 18, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $2,500, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Javier Martinez, 30, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 5, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Cody Mortenson, 45, of Belle Plaine, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 21, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 14 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Madison Read, 25, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 28, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve one day in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Tayana Hudson, 32, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about May 30, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Ryan Sheriff, 25, of New Prague, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 17, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.