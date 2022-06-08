McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Tha Paw, 42, of St. Paul, Minnesota entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 30, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 111 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use of controlled substances, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Ae Khousanthone, 41, of Mountain Lake entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name of another person and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 19, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 5 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $885.
Edwin Dlugopolski, 61, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about May 29, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $1,645, and pay a surcharge of $85.
David Trapp, 26, of Gibbon entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about May 15, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation and follow its recommendations, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.