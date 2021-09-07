The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
John Hughes, 39, of Bloomington, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 10, 2021. Judge Metzen ordered the defendant to serve 40 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Derek Merkl, 27, of Wyoming, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 15, 2019. Judge Metzen stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Clinton Sillivent, 40, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 26, 2020. Judge Metzen stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jennifer Black, 58, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 11, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of community work service, attend and complete psychiatric therapy and aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Joshua Hughes, 25, of Long Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 6, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Brittney Ursell, 41, of St. Cloud, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name and one misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 7, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.